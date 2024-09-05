Injured AEW Star Backstage At Dynamite

The September 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite" has got a lot of fans excited about the immediate future of All Elite Wrestling as the show put together the final pieces for the All Out pay-per-view on September 7. However, one person's appearance backstage has certainly got a lot of people talking.

According to Fightful Select, former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs was backstage at the "Dynamite" event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Hobbs was last seen on AEW TV in April where he challenged Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, but suffered a knee injury during the bout, which turned out to be a patellar tendon tear. It has yet to be confirmed as to whether Hobbs was just visiting backstage or if he is potentially ready to return, potentially because no official timetable was given as to how long Hobbs would be out of action.

The reason for no timetable being given is because Hobbs had surgery extremely quickly after the initial injury happened, and posted clips of himself during physiotherapy sessions working to rehab his injury. A normal recovery time for an injury like a patellar tendon tear is around six months, which would place Hobbs' potential return around the end of October as AEW builds towards Full Gear, but given how hard he has been working, that return could happen sooner rather than later.

While Hobbs has been gone, The Don Callis Family has undergone some changes. Will Ospreay requested his release from the group to pursue his own ventures, Konosuke Takeshita came within touching distance of winning the G1 Climax in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Rush has become Callis' new pet project for the future. Where Hobbs will fit in with the rest of the group could be answered in the near future.