Video: Don Callis Steps Up His Recruitment Of AEW Star Rush

Since his loss to MJF weeks ago on "AEW Dynamite," Rush has found himself being courted by Don Callis as a potential new member for The Callis Family. While their initial interaction appeared to draw a mixed response from "El Toro Blanco," the former CMLL and Ring of Honor star seemed far more receptive when he approached Callis this past Saturday at "AEW Collision."

Days later, it seems Callis may be closer than ever to securing Rush's services. On Tuesday evening, AEW's TikTok account posted a video of Rush and Callis meeting outside Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. The two proceeded to take in the Chicago Cubs' game against the Philadelphia Phillies, looking rather chummy while doing so. Alas, Callis' and Rush's presence wasn't enough to inspire the Cubs, who fell to the Phillies 6-4.

Callis' attempts to recruit Rush have come at a tumultuous time for his family following Will Ospreay's loss to AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland this past Sunday at Forbidden Door. Despite Ospreay's pleas going into the match, Callis attempted to get involved by handing Ospreay a screwdriver; the distraction saw Callis pushed to the floor by Prince Nana, leading to Ospreay nearly using the screwdriver on Nana, which ultimately helped pave the way for Ospreay's downfall.

With the status of Ospreay within the family seemingly up in the air, Rush could prove to be a much needed acquisition for the group, which is also missing key figure Powerhouse Hobbs. The former AEW TNT Champion has been out with injury since losing an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match to Jon Moxley in May, though he has been rehabbing vigorously to return sooner than later.