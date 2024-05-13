Injury Update On AEW Star Will 'Powerhouse' Hobbs

There's never a good time to suffer an injury, but Powerhouse Hobbs may have suffered one at the worst time, injuring his right knee while challenging Jon Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship three weeks ago on "AEW Dynamite." It was later confirmed that the injury was severe enough that Hobbs would require surgery, with the former AEW TNT Champion later declaring that his only recourse was "to come back BETTER" than before.

So far, it appears Hobbs is well on his way to doing so. Taking to X in the early hours of Monday morning, Hobbs confirmed both the nature of his injury, a torn Patellar Tendon, and that he had surgery on his knee three weeks earlier. He's also not wasting any time getting to work rehabbing it, as Hobbs' tweet contained video of his first physical therapy session since surgery, with the AEW star participating in a various number of workouts, all while sporting a large knee brace.

Hobbs' quick turnaround from surgery to rehab gives hope that he could find himself back in an AEW ring sooner than later, though there remains no word on how much time he is expected to miss. Depending on the severity, torn patellar tendon's can take either several weeks or several months to recover from, with six months being the rough recovery time for those who suffer a full tear.

Even with Hobbs gone, the Don Callis Family has continued to target Moxley, with Konosuke Takeshita signaling he wanted an IWGP World Heavyweight Title shot following Moxley's victory over Hobbs. First, Moxley will have to face another member of the Callis Family in Kyle Fletcher, who will team with New Japan's Jeff Cobb to face Moxley and Blackpool Combat Club teammate Bryan Danielson this Wednesday on "Dynamite."