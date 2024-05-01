Backstage Update On Injury Status Of AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs recently competed in the main event for "AEW Dynamite" where he took on Jon Moxley for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, Hobbs seemed legitimately hurt during the match, and sadly according to "Fightful Select," it's now confirmed that he suffered an injury. According to the report, not only was the injury legitimate, but also quite severe. "Fightful" noted that the star has to undergo surgery immediately if he's not already gone under the knife. The report also confirmed that it happened during his match with Moxley, and that the clash was cut short once they realized Hobbs was hurt.

It's currently unclear what plans have had to be shelved or postponed due to Hobbs' injury, but there was an interesting back-and-forth between him and NJPW's Yota Tsuji. Speaking with "Tokyo Sports," Tsuji harshly criticized the title match ahead of "Dynamite" and questioned why Hobbs was getting a shot at a Japanese belt when he, himself, had never wrestled in the country before. Additionally, he even criticized the relationship between AEW and NJPW. Hobbs then caught wind of Tsuji's comments and challenged the star over social media. "Someone tell him ANYBODY CAN GET IT. I'll even come to [Japan]."

Someone tell him ANYBODY CAN GET IT. I'll even come to 🇯🇵 https://t.co/92NdIyGGv4 — "The MONSTAR" PowerHouse Hobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs) April 22, 2024

Due to his response and the fact that he got a shot at the belt, it could indicate that AEW was potentially preparing Hobbs for a journey into Japan's territory or at least a match against Tsuji during this year's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which is set to take place in the UBS Arena on June 30. Everyone here at Wrestling Inc. wishes Powerhouse Hobbs a speedy and full recovery.