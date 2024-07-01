Swerve Strickland Still AEW World Champion After Forbidden Door Win Over Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay has scored 15 wins since making his full-time AEW debut at Revolution 2024, but AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has offered the young International Champion the toughest fight of his current AEW career. By the time the dust settled, Strickland had given Ospreay his first singles loss in AEW, and retained the world title.

The young British-based talent went blow for blow and flip for flip with Strickland. Several House Call and Hidden Blade attempts were dodged and reversed, and even when a finisher did connect, both men kicked out at the last second to keep the Long Island crowd on the edge of their seats.

Things began to go south for Ospreay after Strickland expertly dodged yet another Hidden Blade attempt. Ospreay, already mid-air, was unable to slow his momentum and nailed the referee in the throat. With all authority in the already chaotic match now lost, Don Callis emerged to hand Ospreay a screwdriver, tempting the International Champion. Prince Nana quickly intercepted Callis, but Ospreay, in a fit of psychotic rage, pinned Nana to the ringpost and brandished the metal tool against Nana. Ospreay was moments from stabbing Nana in the main event of Forbidden Door, but ultimately came to his senses. Dazed, Ospreay re-entered the ring, where Strickland was waiting to make several House Calls. Ospreay kicked out of each one, but it was yet another House Call, followed by a JML Driver, that scored Strickland the win via pinfall.

As of writing, Strickland's AEW World Championship reign is now at 70 days and counting. As the match was solely for the AEW World Championship, Ospreay is free to continue his AEW International Championship reign at 35 days and counting.