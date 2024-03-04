Will Ospreay Defeats Konosuke Takeshita In Full-Time AEW Debut At Revolution

Will Ospreay made his full-time AEW debut on Sunday and took himself and Konosuke Takeshita to each other's physical limits.

Ospreay was victorious in his debut at AEW Revolution, pinning Takeshita after a Tiger Driver '91 followed by a vicious Hidden Blade. Both men are members of the Don Callis Family and following Ospreay's victory, he was greeted by ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher, who was in Ospreay's United Empire faction in NJPW and is now a fellow member of the Don Callis Family. During their reunion, it was announced Osprthat eay would be facing Fletcher on this week's "AEW Dynamite."

Ospreay will have to get his physical condition checked out though as the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion took a thorough beating in the match, suffering a contusion on his lowelower backt far from his liver. While this was Ospreay's first match in AEW under his full-time contract, he's wrestled two matches in AEW, defeating Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door 2 on behalf of NJPW and then defeating Chris Jericho at All In in August.