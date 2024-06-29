AEW Collision Live Results 6/29/24: Go Home Show Before Forbidden Door

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on June 29, 2024 from UBS Arena on Long Island, NY.

It's the eve of the third annual "Forbidden Door", the co-branded pay-per-view with NJPW. For the first time, the show will also feature talent from STARDOM and CMLL. Talents from three of the four promotions will have matches tonight on "Collision".

On "Dynamite", Orange Cassidy was on commentary for Kyle O'Reilly and Zack Sabre, Jr. Following the match, the Undisputed Kingdom and Gabe Kidd got in the ring. ZSJ's TMDK stablemates, Robbie Eagles and Shane Haste confronted Cassidy. Tomohiro ISHII came to the ring to stand with Cassidy. Before Cassidy wrestles ZSJ at "Forbidden Door", he and ISHII will take on Eagles and Haste.

On Sunday, Stephanie Vaquer will put her NJPW STRONG Championship up against Mercedes Moné's TBS Championship in a title versus title match. But first, Vaquer will take on AEW and ROH standout, Lady Frost. Moné will be ringside for the bout.

Ahead of the ladder match to crown a new TNT Champion, the participants will be in a Trios match. Dante Martin, Lio Rush, and Mark Briscoe will take on Jack Perry, Konosuke Takeshita, and El Phantasmo. ELP is coming off of a win over AR Fox on last night's "Rampage".

Before his match with MJF, CMLL star Hechicero will be in action. Following her exit from the Owen Hart Tournament, Serena Deeb will also be in action. The women's side of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament will continue with the return of Hikaru Shida. Fresh off defeating Thunder Rosa in a No DQ match, Deonna Purrazzo looks to beat AEW's only three time Women's Champion. There will be a weigh-in segment with World Champion, Swerve Strickland and International Champion, Will Ospreay.

On Wednesday, Ospreay told Daniel Garcia that he knew he'd been eyeing his title. Should Ospreay defeat Swerve at "Forbidden Door", he will become the new World Champion. Ospreay said if he holds both titles, he'll put them on the line against Garcia next week at "Beach Break". As a warm up match, Garcia will take on his good friend and fellow Buffalo Kid, The Butcher in their hometown.