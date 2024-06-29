AEW Forbidden Door 2024 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

One of the most recent additions to Forbidden Door sees The Elite attempting to make an example out of the latest AEW stars to get on their bad side; The Acclaimed. However, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens thought the best way to fight an authority figure is to join forces with an authority figure of their own. Enter the President of New Japan Pro Wrestling, Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The Acclaimed picking up a victory over The Young Bucks in an eliminator match on the June 19 edition of "AEW Dynamite" has guaranteed them a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships in the near future, and if anyone knows The Rainmaker, it's Tanahashi. Everything should be pointing to a victory for the crowd favorites, so why has our team given the AEW Continental Champion and the company's EVPs a clean sweep?

For starters, Okada's Rainmaker finishing move has been one of the most protected moves in the company since he arrived in March. The days of him hitting multiple ripcord lariats like he did in New Japan seem to be gone, and one Rainmaker to any one of their opponents will end the match there and then. As for The Young Bucks, picking up a victory over the team next in line to challenge for them titles offers up a sense of unpredictability going into their yet-to-be-announced title match. If this was a straight two-on-two bout, logic would usually point to the champions retaining as The Acclaimed won the first bout, so by giving the champions a win at Forbidden Door, it makes their eventual title bout a little more unpredictable. With no exceptions, we see The Elite reigning supreme.

Written by Sam Palmer