Orange Cassidy Secures 25th Defense Of AEW International Title At Forbidden Door

"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy continued his dominating run as AEW International Champion during tonight's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, overcoming one of his toughest tests in fatal-four way action. Cassidy defeated Daniel Garcia, Zack Sabre Jr., and Katsuyori Shibata, notching his record-tying 25th title defense as champion — former TBS Champion Jade Cargill also successfully defended her title 25 times before losing to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing in May. Despite wrestling much of the match with an injured hand, "Freshly Squeezed" stole the pinfall on Garcia after the Shibata hit the Jericho Appreciation Society member with a Penalty Kick, using a crucifix on Garcia to secure the three count.

The match included highlights like ROH Pure Champion Shibata and Cassidy facing off, former partners sitting cross-legged in the middle of the ring and slapping one another, while we also got to see NJPW World TV Champion Sabre and Cassidy square off, with Sabre stomping on Cassidy's injured hand. Once the match was over, Shibata, Cassidy, and ZSJ — the three titleholders — shared words along with looks, with Sabre leaving the ring while Shibata and Cassidy shook hands.