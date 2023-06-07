Orange Cassidy Notches 24th Successful International Title Defense On AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy might not take anything seriously, but that hasn't stopped the AEW International Champion from keeping his title reign alive over the past 237 days.

On this week's "AEW Dynamite," Cassidy defeated Mogul Embassy's Swerve Strickland, sneaking out the victory by reversing a rollup pin for a rollup of his own and successfully defending his championship for the 24th time. After the match, Cassidy was attacked by Swerve's compatriots in the Mogul Embassy, which led to Sting and Darby Allin coming to Cassidy's aid against the ROH World Six-Man Tag Champions. The attack follows last week's similar assault after Cassidy and Allin defeated Gates of Agony in a tag match, which led to Sting helping them out.

Only the second champion in the history of the AEW International Championship, Cassidy has held the belt since October 12 of last year, when he defeated the inaugural champion PAC for the belt in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, not long after its name was changed from the AEW All-Atlantic Title to the AEW International Title. His 24 consecutive defenses are the most of any current AEW champion.