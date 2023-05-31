Sting Makes Surprise Return To AEW Dynamite

"The Icon" Sting is back!

Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy got the win over two-thirds of the Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Champions, Kaun and Toa Liona, better known as Gates of Agony. Following the match, the rest of the Mogul Embassy surrounded Cassidy and Allin, prompting Allin's mentor and WWE Hall of Famer Sting to come to the rescue. Sting has not wrestled since March, teaming with Allin and Cassidy to defeat The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian in a six-man tag match.

With the win over Kaun and Liona, Cassidy and Allin are likely in contention for the ROH Six Man Titles, and with Sting's history with the team, it could be very possible that the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion will be competing for the titles sometime down the line. Sting has said that, as the conclusion of his career draws near, he hopes that Allin will be involved in the finale of his in-ring tenure in some fashion. Both men teamed with Keiji Muto for his final match as The Great Muta in January, where the trio defeated AKIRA, Jinsei Shinzaki, and Naomichi Marufuji.

Cassidy is still reigning and defending AEW International Champion, winning a Blackjack Battle Royale at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view to retain the title. While Allin is coming off a loss to AEW World Champion MJF in the penultimate match at Sunday's PPV, where Allin lost a "Four Pillars" match between himself, the champion, Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.