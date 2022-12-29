Sting Discusses How His Wrestling Career Will End

The last few years have brought many surprises to the world of professional wrestling, but one of the highlights has undoubtedly been the re-invention of Sting following his 2020 AEW debut. However, all good things must come to an end, and there's no denying the AEW star is getting up there in age. In a recent interview with "The Ringer," Sting shared his thoughts on the impending conclusion of his career in the years to come.

"I know Darby [Allin] is going to be a part of it for sure," Sting said. "I won't have a singles match at this point. Darby will be along with me and I'll be along with him and we can add more to it as far as I'm concerned. But I have a few people [in mind] and I really don't want to say now." The six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion then stated that he wants to leave wrestling fans with positive memories as his time in the ring winds down.

"I want fans to be thoroughly entertained and just having a good time and reminiscing with me," Sting continued. "As history begins to come to an end, as the last wave comes into shore, I want to ride it with all those who want to come on with me."

Over the last two years, Sting has been putting on some incredible performances with Allin at his side. Together, the two have faced off against Team Taz, FTR, The House of Black, and more, with "The Icon" showing that he can still go full throttle when the need arises. Sting hasn't yet declared when he plans to retire, so there will almost certainly be more entertaining match-ups to come before he finally hangs up his boots.