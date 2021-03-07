Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin are scheduled to team up against Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight at tonight’s AEW Revolution.

The match has been taped ahead of time and is said to be a “massive success,” according to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso.

“AEW Revolution note: The Team Taz-Darby Allin/Sting Street Fight was filmed ahead of time and is said to be a massive success,” Barrasso wrote. “The match highlights Sting while ensuring he worked in as safe of an environment as possible; allowed Ricky Starks and Brian Cage to have some star-making moments; and gave Darby Allin — who had a chance to apply his film school background — more chances to be a daredevil.”

Sting has been active in the ring over the past few weeks on Dynamite — first, by taking a powerbomb from Cage, and then getting into an all-out brawl with his PPV opponents.

You can check out the final card here. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage at 7:30 pm ET for The Buy In. The main card starts at 8 pm ET.

