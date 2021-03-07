AEW Revolution takes place tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Join us for live coverage, beginning at 7:30 pm ET for The Buy In pre-show. The main card starts at 8 pm ET.

The event streams on B/R Live, traditional PPV, and FITE TV (for fans outside of the U.S.).

Tonight’s PPV features a new major signing to the company. Below is the full card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (EXPLODING BARBED WIRE DEATHMATCH)

Kenny Omega (c) with Don Callis vs. Jon Moxley

AEW WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF with Wardlow

STREET FIGHT

Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz

FACE OF THE REVOLUTION LADDER MATCH

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA

Winner receives future AEW TNT Championship Match.

CASINO TAG TEAM ROYALE

Bear Country, Alex Reynolds/John Silver, Evil Uno/Stu Grayson, Santana/Ortiz, The Butcher/The Blade, Private Party, Top Flight, PAC/Rey Fenix, 5 and 10, The Pretty Picture, Matt & Mike Sydal, Jurassic Express, Varsity Blonds, Natural Nightmares, SCU, and Gunn Club

Winning team receives future tag title match.

Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives opponent’s 2021 quarter one earnings.

Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford

The Buy In

Thunder Rosa and Riho vs. Britt Baker and Reba