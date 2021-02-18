Sting got physical on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Tonight’s show saw the Stinger confront Team Taz ahead of their match at AEW Revolution. Taz taunted the Icon, saying he relies on his baseball bat to bail him out of fights, and that without that weapon Sting was nothing. Sting responded by throwing his jacket at Brian Cage, who then attacked him. Sting got in a few punches before taking a kick to the stomach and a power bomb from Cage.

Despite being signed with AEW for over two months, this is the first time Sting has taken hits inside the All Elite squared circle. The WCW legend was forced to retire after suffering a neck injury during Night of Champions 2015 in his WWE Title match against Seth Rollins. Since that show, Sting has been inactive from in-ring competition and has not taken any bumps.

Sting is scheduled to team with Darby Allin against Team Taz’s Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a street fight at AEW Revolution.