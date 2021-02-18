Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Hangman Page and Matt Hardy vs. TH2

Hardy sent out to the floor right as the bell rings, TH2 goes to work on Page, but he is able to fight off both of them. Page chops Evans, then tags in Hardy. Matt up to the second rope and hits an elbow drop on Evans’s arm, neckbreaker, pin, two. TH2 regains control of the match, Angelico kicks away at Hardy and brings Evans back into the ring. TH2 with a double foot stomp/side suplex combo, cover, two-count.

Angelico tags in, Hardy gets a few shots, but Evans slows that down with some attacks from the apron, cover by Angelico, two-count. Page gets into the match, avoids a pump kick and lands a spinebuster on Angelico. Page with a step-up clothesline on Evans, and then splashes down on him. Page takes Angelico down, goes for another pin, two. Page catches Evans midair and powerbombs him down on Angelico.

Page looks for his finisher, Hardy tags himself in. Angelico then shoves Hardy into the ropes and knocks Page down to the floor. Hardy gets taken down, Evans tries for a phoenix splash and completely messes it up, barely hitting Hardy. Page with double buckshot lariats on both guys, Hardy hits twist of fate on Angelico, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: Hangman Page and Matt Hardy via Pinfall