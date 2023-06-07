AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (6/7): Jay White Vs. Ricky Starks, Two Title Matches
This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for June 7, 2023!
Tonight's show will once again see Orange Cassidy defend his AEW International Championship, which he has been doing on a regular basis, this time against Swerve Strickland. The challenger has been on a roll lately and will now be looking to claim his first-ever singles title in the company.
That isn't the only title match on the show though, as once again the new TBS Champion Kris Statlander will be defending her gold against Anna Jay.A.S.
Issues between Jay White and Ricky Starks have been boiling over ever since the Bullet Club Gold member arrived in the company, and tonight they're expected to be solved. White has had a numbers advantage over "Absolute" due to his partnership with Juice Robinson, but tonight they're set to go one on one with "Rock Hard" staying in the back.
AEW World Champion MJF hasn't been seen since he successfully defended his title at Double Or Nothing, but tonight he will be appearing to speak to the fans. Meanwhile, Tony Khan will also be making another major announcement, revealing the main event of the first-ever episode of "AEW Collision."
Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli will also be in action as they take on Chaos in a six-man tag team match. Finally, after they reunited last week Jungle Boy and HOOK will be teaming up to face Preston Vance and Dralistico in tag team action.
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Swerve Strickland (AEW International Championship Match)
Orange Cassidy tries to use his speed as an advantage with his hands in his pockets, but Swerve Strickland manages to counter everything before taking down the champion to work his injured back. Cassidy responds with a submission of his own before pulling the ropes and sending his opponent to the floor, but that works in Strickland's favor as he starts sending Cassidy into the barricade as he then slams his injured hand into the ring post.
Cassidy responds well and then dives out of the ring to attack him while he follows it with a diving crossbody back inside the ring. He tries to hit the ropes but Strickland grabs his pants and then nails him with an elbow strike. The two men then head to the top turnbuckle and both end up going face-first into the turnbuckle as they fall to the floor. However, as Cassidy tries to get back into the ring Prince Nana distracts him and that allows Strickland to kick Cassidy in the back.
Cassidy fires back with several elbow strikes and a superkick, but his back gives in when he tries to hit Beach Break, yet he does hit Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy tries to continue but Strickland rolls and dives up to pull Cassidy down to the mat. Cassidy attempts his slow punches but then gets a backslide which almost catches the challenger out, but he does then plant Strickland with a DDT.
Despite that, Strickland manages to drop Cassidy onto the ring apron with a Death Valley Driver and he looks for a double stomp from the top turnbuckle but Cassidy pushes away and fires back with three superkicks before DDT's the challenger to the floor from the ring apron. Cassidy then nails a diving DDT from the top turnbuckle, but Strickland kicks out!