AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (6/7): Jay White Vs. Ricky Starks, Two Title Matches

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for June 7, 2023!

Tonight's show will once again see Orange Cassidy defend his AEW International Championship, which he has been doing on a regular basis, this time against Swerve Strickland. The challenger has been on a roll lately and will now be looking to claim his first-ever singles title in the company.

That isn't the only title match on the show though, as once again the new TBS Champion Kris Statlander will be defending her gold against Anna Jay.A.S.

Issues between Jay White and Ricky Starks have been boiling over ever since the Bullet Club Gold member arrived in the company, and tonight they're expected to be solved. White has had a numbers advantage over "Absolute" due to his partnership with Juice Robinson, but tonight they're set to go one on one with "Rock Hard" staying in the back.

AEW World Champion MJF hasn't been seen since he successfully defended his title at Double Or Nothing, but tonight he will be appearing to speak to the fans. Meanwhile, Tony Khan will also be making another major announcement, revealing the main event of the first-ever episode of "AEW Collision."

Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli will also be in action as they take on Chaos in a six-man tag team match. Finally, after they reunited last week Jungle Boy and HOOK will be teaming up to face Preston Vance and Dralistico in tag team action.