MJF To Face CMLL Star At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW's "Wolf of Wrestling" has been slowly getting back into the thick of things, and after his victory over RUSH during last night's "AEW Dynamite," MJF is now set to compete at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Shortly after his victory, MJF was interrupted by Cage of Agony and CMLL star Hechicero, who directly challenged the "Scumbag" to a match. Following this interaction, Tony Khan took to X to officially announce the match between MJF and Hechicero.

Sunday, 6/30@UBSArena New York

Forbidden Door@The_MJF vs @_ReyHechicero It's official for Forbidden Door live on June 30! MJF has accepted the challenge of Hechicero! AEW's #MJF returns to ppv in New York to fight one of the top stars in @CMLL_OFICIAL Hechicero live on ppv! pic.twitter.com/YbWxiH0cOn — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 20, 2024

This clash will mark the second time MJF will appear at the pay-per-view, with his first appearance coming at Forbidden Door 2023, where he — as AEW World Champion — faced off against NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi. MJF was able to defeat Tanahashi last year, but it remains to be seen if he'll come out on top this time, as he's not only antagonizing Cage of Agony, but also has a lot of unfinished business with Adam Cole and Undisputed Kingdom.

Currently, MJF doesn't seem to be nearing toward a feud with Swerve Strickland in a bid to recapture the AEW World Championship, so his next step still seems unclear, especially when taking Cole into consideration. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, however, believes that it'll only be a matter of time before MJF regains the championship, as he praised the star for his in-ring prowess and character work, which he believes give him the ability to carry a championship as well as the company.