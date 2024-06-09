WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Predicts MJF's Trajectory In AEW

MJF returned at AEW Double or Nothing and has since teased matches against Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Rush. While speaking on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long predicted that he'll return to the main event scene sooner rather than later, even if that comes at the expense of AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

"Nothing against MJF, I love him. He's a great guy. He is one of the few guys that... he knows how to wrestle, plus he is an entertainer. That's good for him. He don't need no manager, he don't need no mouthpiece, he can do it all for himself, and that's absolutely great. And if I was gonna put it on anybody, MJF would certainly be the guy 'cause he could carry it. But... you crowned a guy your champion, you gotta give him TV time."

While the details of his contract are unknown, MJF is staying with AEW after rejecting WWE. The former World Champion also returned with a new presentation, notably paying homage to Triple H at Double or Nothing through his choice of attire. However, it seems that MJF's admiration for "The Game" wasn't enough to entice him to join WWE.

Long isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer who has reserved praise for the AEW star since his return. Eric Bischoff stacked MJF against Randy Orton, revealing that he's on his way to becoming as good as the veteran. However, Bischoff believes that he made a mistake by staying in AEW as opposed to joining the competition.