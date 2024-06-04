WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Stacks AEW Star MJF Against Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is a big fan of former AEW World Champion MJF, who recently returned from the promotion after a lengthy absence, but on a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff was asked if there's anyone better in wrestling than MJF, and Bischoff had a quick answer: Randy Orton.

"[Orton's] just got more experience," Bischoff said, hedging that he's a big fan of MJF's work. "I don't think he's learned how to sync up his body language with his dialogue. It's too much. He'll get there. It's reps. It's experience. It's feeling reactions...I don't think there's anyone better than Randy Orton the last 30 years but MJF will get there."

Bischoff also believes MJF isn't in an environment where he can grow, which could hamper his ability to live up to the WWE Hall of Famer's lofty expectations.

"I would've directed him towards WWE...[so] he can learn from people who are so much more experienced than him," Bischoff said. The former WCW President believes MJF has eclipsed even the veterans in his home promotion. "He's better than everybody else already and there's no emphasis on it...He'll get there eventually." Bischoff believes that there's no one who can improve MJF's promo game.

"It's like a golfer who spends a lot of time and a lot of money learning how to swing," Bischoff continued. "You finally get it down...then you quit taking those lessons...and then you're out on the course with your buddies and your swing sucks because you developed bad habits."