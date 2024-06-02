Eric Bischoff Reacts To MJF's Return At AEW Double Or Nothing

After a five month absence, former AEW World Champion MJF made a surprise return to AEW television at last week's 2024 Double or Nothing event. Initially embracing his former tag team partner Adam Cole, MJF eventually revealed that he is no longer driven by friendships, but rather, hate. As such, MJF delivered a low blow and a Brainbuster to Cole before cutting an impassioned promo. On a recent episode of the "83 Weeks" podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff weighed in on MJF's resurgence.

Advertisement

"I was very surprised. I hadn't heard any rumors or anything that he was going to be making an appearance, so I was happy to see it," Bischoff said. "I've been a fan of MJF. I make a disclaimer there right off the bat. I'm not sure how I felt about his promo, though. I don't know. I want to see more of them. If the character is evolving, which just by virtue of the way he dressed and came in wearing his half-jean half-leather jacket and coming on real strong, if that's going to be a change in his character, I gotta see where it goes and see how he does it. I thought he came out a little too strong."

While Biscoff remains thoroughly impressed by MJF's physical presentation, he believes MJF could have further maximized his return by leaving the audience with a bit of mystery, rather than immediately laying all of his proverbial cards on the table. In his promo, MJF declared that his days of hiding and being humble were over. Furthermore, MJF stated that unlike The Devil, he doesn't need a mask to prove that he is at the highest level.

Advertisement

In the weeks leading up to his AEW Worlds End match against Samoa Joe, MJF was routinely attacked by a mysterious, masked Devil figure and his henchman. Of course, those assailants were later revealed to be Cole, and his new stablemates in The Undisputed Kingdom.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.