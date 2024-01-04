Adam Cole Explains Worlds End Heel Turn, Reveals Name Of New Stable On AEW Dynamite

While AEW Worlds End saw a new champion crowned, the end of the PPV was dedicated to the reveal of Adam Cole as the man behind the devil mask that has been stalking the former AEW World Champion since November.

On "AEW Dynamite," Cole debuted a new theme song and entrance graphic for his new faction, officially dubbed "The Undisputed Kingdom." Cole explained that he felt he never felt that MJF respected the sacrifices he made for their friendship, citing his broken ankle as an example of the lengths he went for his former ROH World Tag Team Championship partner, and was simply betraying MJF before MJF could betray him first. Cole also pointed out that while he has a personal history with The Kingdom and Roderick Strong, the inclusion of Wardlow was to spite MJF directly, saying that the former Pinnacle leader never valued the former TNT Champion.

MJF has not been seen on AEW programming since his loss at Worlds End and, according to Cole, MJF is "dead" and never coming back. MJF is reportedly set to rehab the various injuries he'd been nursing leading into Worlds End. It has not been determined if MJF will merely be rehabbing his injured shoulder or opting for surgery to repair it.