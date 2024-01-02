Injury Update On AEW Star MJF, How Much Time He Could Miss

After the most successful year of his wrestling career, MJF is heading off into an uncertain future. He is no longer the AEW World Champion after his loss to Samoa Joe this past Saturday at AEW Worlds End, his best friend Adam Cole was revealed as the Devil, depending on who one believes, his AEW contract is up or will be soon, and he finds himself dealing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. And how he handles that injury may determine just how long it is before fans see MJF in the ring again.

On this morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that MJF is weighing all options when it comes to recovery from his torn labrum. This includes either rehabbing the shoulder, which would allow MJF to return to the ring sooner than expected, or opting for a surgical procedure, which is believed to be the best option given the severity of the tear. It's unclear at this time which direction MJF is leaning in.

Should MJF opt for the surgery, it would likely mean an extended absence for the former AEW World Champion, as recovery time from torn labrums post-surgery is said to take from four to six months, provided there are no complications. This would keep MJF off TV until at least the early summer, which would mean he would miss at least AEW Revolution in March and AEW Double or Nothing in May, though it would put him in a position to work AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in August.