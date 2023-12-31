Identity Of The Devil And His Masked Associates Revealed At AEW Worlds End

The Devil has been revealed, bay-bay.

AEW Worlds End went off the air in shocking fashion as Samoa Joe knocked out MJF in order to become the new AEW World Champion. Once Joe took off, Adam Cole then entered the ring to console his best friend in wake of the devastating loss. Before long, four masked men appeared at ringside and quickly entered the ring ready to take on both MJF and Cole.

Three of the masked men held Cole and MJF down while one stood in the middle with a chair ready to strike either one. The lights then went out and came back on to reveal Cole sitting in the chair with the four men standing behind him. Seconds later, they all removed their masks to reveal themselves as Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Wardlow. They continued to beat MJF down while Cole watched seeing as though his foot is still apparently injured. Regardless, Adam Cole is indeed The Devil.

The seeds were planted for all five of these men to be involved for several weeks. Wardlow has been calling for a shot at MJF's World title since recently returning while Strong and The Kingdom constantly accused MJF of being The Devil himself. It seems Cole had his reasons for turning his back on his foe turned tag team partner, though we have yet to learn the complete motivating factor behind his decision. One thing's for sure, Cole has officially sided with his former partners in Strong, Bennett, and Taven while adding a powerhouse like Wardlow to the mix.