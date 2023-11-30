Injured Adam Cole Shares Message For AEW Fans

While his ROH Tag Team Championship partner MJF may be having a tough time dealing with injuries at the moment, it's safe to say Adam Cole has him beat. The other half of the Brochachos is currently on the shelf with an ankle injury that he suffered back in September. Even worse, it's the second consecutive injury that has forced Cole to miss a significant amount after he was out over half a year dealing with post concussion syndrome.

With all the hardships, it's a good time for Cole to have a strong support system in his life, and he certainly feels he has that from the AEW fanbase. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) last night, Cole revealed that, despite his injury woes, he currently feels grateful, crediting that to all the fans for supporting him. While acknowledging how difficult the road to recovery was, Cole said the fans being behind him made "this tough journey a little bit easier" and thanked everyone for doing so.

As I sit here injured, I feel grateful. And that is thanks to so many of you 🙏 I can't explain how much it means to have this type of support when going through something like this. Support is everything. You all have made this tough journey a little bit easier. Thank you ♥️ — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) November 30, 2023

At this time, it remains unclear just how long Cole's recovery time for the ankle injury will be, though he underwent two surgeries in the early part of October. Despite Cole missing time, his partner MJF has continued to defend the ROH Tag Team Titles, at times by himself and most recently with Samoa Joe at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour. Defending the titles without Cole has added to MJF's growing list of obstacles, as he deals with defending the AEW World Championship and being targeted by Joe, Wardlow, and a mysterious figure sporting his stolen Devil mask.