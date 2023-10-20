Injury Update On AEW Star Adam Cole's Broken Ankle

Adam Cole suffered a freak ankle injury at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" as he made his way to the ring to support MJF in his World title defense against Samoa Joe. Cole confirmed after the fact that he had sustained a broken ankle and would require multiple surgeries, having a plate and four screws fitted. Dave Meltzer reported in this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" that Cole has had both of his ankle surgeries, the latest being on October 12, and it is yet to be known how long he will be on the shelf.

Despite the injury, Cole and MJF haven't relinquished the ROH World Tag Team Championships; MJF defended the titles in a handicap match against The Righteous at "WrestleDream." Cole has continued to appear on weekly television in segments with Roderick Strong and The Kingdom, with the trio gifting him a scooter to move around while he is injured, but ultimately keeping Cole from leaving to have his surgery or talk to MJF up until last week. The latest installment saw him grow tired of their antics and leave to get his surgery.

This looks to be the second time during his AEW tenure that Adam Cole will be shelved for a while. He only returned this year from a pair of concussions sustained at "AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door" in 2022. That was the longest time to date that he had been away from the ring, and he has been candid in the fact that the injury threatened his career.