Update On AEW's Adam Cole Ankle Injury, Surgery

It appears Adam Cole will be out of action for quite some time. According to PWInsider, Cole told his Twitch viewers that the first of his many surgeries to repair his broken ankle is coming up. The ROH World Tag Team Champion will have a plate and four screws inserted into the injured ankle. The former Undisputed Era leader says that his rehab and recovery time will be lengthy.

Cole injured his ankle at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," after rushing down to ringside to cheer on his friend and tag partner MJF. Cole has not relinquished the ROH World Tag Team Championship, instead, MJF defended the titles on his own in a handicap match against The Righteous at WrestleDream. Cole was recently gifted a mobility scooter by his friend, the also-injured Roderick Strong in a recent segment that played twice on "Dynamite," but the severity of Cole's injury does throw the future of his partnership with MJF — and all of the story machinations involved — into jeopardy.

The injury is yet another setback for the popular wrestler, who just recently started to regain momentum after a pair of concussions in 2022 nearly ended his career. During that time off, Cole was worried that fans might forget about him in his time away, though he's come a long way since, as it will be hard for fans to not notice his absence. The injury leaves his ROH World Tag Title Reign with MJF, as well as their friendship, hanging in the balance.