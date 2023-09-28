Adam Cole Announces His Ankle Is Broken And Needs Surgery, Is Off AEW WrestleDream

Adam Cole had just gotten back on his face after nearly a year of recovering from a head injury, suffered at Forbidden Door in 2022. Now it appears that Cole will be back on the injured list after suffering an ankle injury at "AEW Grand Slam" earlier this month.

On this week's "AEW Dynamite," Cole confirmed that he broke his ankle in multiple places and will have to undergo surgery to repair it. Cole nearly relinquished the ROH World Tag Team Titles, but his championship partner MJF refused this idea, instead opting to take on The Righteous by himself at AEW WrestleDream this Sunday in Seattle, WA. Cole suffered the injury running down the ramp to help cheer MJF on during his AEW World Title defense against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

There is no word on how long Cole will be out of action, but the injury adds an ironic twist to Cole's current issues with former friend Roderick Strong, who is also currently dealing with a storyline neck injury. Dressed in a hospital gown, Strong interrupted Cole's announcement, with Strong in a wheelchair and Cole on crutches.

As mentioned, the injury comes not long after Cole had come back to action after a series of concussions that nearly ended his career last year, recently opening up about the fear that filled him during the uncertain time.