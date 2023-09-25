Adam Cole Recalls Career-Threatening Injury & AEW Stars Who Were There For Him

Adam Cole suffered a pair of concussions in 2022 that nearly ended his long and illustrious career. First he suffered a minor concussion at AEW Double or Nothing, and then he got a second one during the debut edition of the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV.

"I remember deep into the [Forbidden Door] match, it was a simple fall, nothing crazy, nothing absurd," Cole explained to "Inside The Ropes." But Cole quickly realized that he wasn't processing the match as quickly as he normally does. "I knew something was up, and so did everybody else," he said, adding that the second concussion was the one that made him much more concerned with his health.

The period after the double concussions was the longest stretch of time Cole has spent away from wrestling, and the 33-year-old said he wasn't prepared for the possibility that his career could be over, hoping to wrestle for 20 more years if possible.

"I never lost appreciation for pro wrestling," he said. "But when you almost lose it and then you get to come back? You can't help but have a deeper appreciation for what we do for a living."

Cole thanked his friends, his family, and his partner, Dr. Britt Baker, for keeping his attitude positive during his recovery. The usually upbeat wrestler was feeling down about the situation until he started to see progress. According to Cole, Bryan Danielson and Christian Cage were immensely helpful, as both had also dealt with the possibility of losing their wrestling careers due to injury. Danielson, specifically, was active in Cole's recovery, offering advice throughout his recovery.

"Bryan understands more than anybody what that process is like," said a grateful Cole.