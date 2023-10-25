AEW's Adam Cole Shares Emotional Message About His Ankle Injury

It's been a rough year for Adam Cole. After being sidelined for a significant amount of time in his recovery from post concussion syndrome, which nearly cost him his career, Cole was able to return to the ring — only to find himself on the shelf again with a severe ankle injury.

But after recently undergoing surgery, Cole took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank everybody for their support during this emotionally tough time for him, expressing that it means more than people might realize. Meanwhile, he also promised to do everything in his power so he can get back to work doing what he loves to do.

Emotionally, this has been the most challenging injury of my career. Without question. Thank you to EVERYONE who has reached out & shown support. Means more than you know. I will do everything in my power to get back to work doing what I love to do. Because I'm #AdamColeBayBay — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) October 24, 2023

The AEW star is expected to be out of action for quite some time after having a plate and four screws inserted into his ankle. Cole is currently one-half of the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions with MJF making up the other end of the partnership. The AEW World Champion has been attempting to retain those titles, keeping them around their collective waists until Cole can comeback fully healed. But even unable to wrestle, Cole has still been making regular appearance on AEW television in pre-taped segments at Roderick Strong's house. There, the storyline of trying to prove he is still Strong's best friend has persisted — but who knows for how long now that Cole finally left his friend's side last week out of frustration.