MJF Returns At Double Or Nothing To Confront Adam Cole, Declare Loyalty To AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman returned at Double or Nothing and like "The Wolf of Wallstreet" Jordan Belfort, in his words, he's "not f****** leaving" when it comes to AEW. MJF returned at the pay-per-view to confront Adam Cole, who made an appearance on the show as well. Cole initially came out following Will Ospreay's Continental Championship win over Roderick Strong. He ran down the crowd before pulling out the devil mask he used while turning on his former friend and tag team partner in MJF.

Advertisement

Cole made a promise to the crowd that once his ankle is 100% healed, he would "give the devil his due." His words seemingly prompted a short video on the titantron, showing a house with MJF's belongings, gear, and signature Burberry scarf. A figure in the video reconnected a torn up photo of MJF and Cole from their tag team days in 2023, before MJF's music hit in the arena.

MJF came down the ramp, looked at he devil mask laying in the ring, and stared down Cole for a brief period before pulling him into a hug. MJF then delivered a low blow to Cole and stood looking at the crowd with a huge smile on his face before suplexing the recovering star. As Cole slide out of the ring, MJF grabbed the mic and cut a scathing promo. He said that he gave Cole something he'd never given anyone, trust, and thanks to Cole, it's never happening again.

Advertisement

"I don't need a New Japan or a Vince McMahon to make MJF, because MJF made MJF," he said.

He then stomped on the mask and hit an elbow drop onto it before throwing it to the crowd. He told the camera to zoom in on a new tattoo on the back of his calf which reads "Always bet on yourself," with a poker chip and an AEW logo. He said when it comes to AEW, call him "The Wolf of Wrestling," because he's not leaving the company, signifying the "bidding war of 2024" between MJF, WWE, and AEW has come to an end.