Backstage Update On MJF's Contract Status With AEW

So far in 2024, AEW has soldiered forward without the presence of star MJF. The former AEW World Champion hasn't been seen since AEW Worlds End in December when Samoa Joe defeated him for the AEW World Title, and while some have attributed his absence to his AEW contract expiring in early 2024, as MJF teased it would, it's also believed that MJF is recovering from several injuries that plagued him during his final few months as champion.

Months later, those injuries remain an issue. PWInsider Elite reports that, at this time, MJF is still on the road to recovery, and is still working towards rehabbing his injuries, which included a torn labrum in his shoulder. No information was provided on whether MJF had surgery to help heal the injury, as previous reports had him debating whether to have a procedure or let his injuries heal with rehab.

Regarding MJF's contractual status, while he is currently not listed under the AEW roster, the belief remains that MJF is signed with the promotion and his contractual status is a work. In addition, it's been confirmed that MJF was in Boston, Massachusetts shortly after "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" was held there on March 13, where he met with AEW officials. MJF was not backstage at "Big Business," however, and is said to have not been backstage at an AEW event since Worlds End.

When/if MJF returns, it's expected he will resume his ongoing storyline with former friend Adam Cole, himself still recovering from a broken ankle suffered last September. Cole added insult to injury following MJF's loss to Joe, revealing himself to be the mysterious "devil" figure that had tormented MJF for months, while forming the stable Undisputed Kingdom with Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Wardlow in the process.