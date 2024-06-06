MJF Confirms Homage To WWE Exec During AEW Double Or Nothing Return

Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his surprise return to All Elite Wrestling at AEW Double or Nothing to the joy of everyone in Las Vegas. The former AEW World Champion got a measure of revenge on his former partner Adam Cole, unveiled his new AEW tattoo, and confirmed in a rather explicit manner that he wasn't going anywhere.

Because he was returning after a lengthy spell on the shelf with injury, he needed his appearance to be fitting of a grand return. So, he decided to wear a sleeveless denim jacket over a leather jacket, which had a striking resemblance to the same attire that Triple H sported when he returned from injury at Madison Square Garden in January 2002. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, MJF admitted that his attire at Double or Nothing was entirely by choice.

"The jean jacket was over what I feel is my leather jacket, but that jean jacket was certainly an homage to a return that meant something to me when I was a kid in Madison Square Garden, I'm sure people can connect the dots." Friedman's return was accompanied by a short teaser video before he made his entrance of a man in what is MJF's trophy room, looking at old photos of famous AEW moments, the Triple B title belt, and more. MJF believes that judging by how many great memories were showcased in that room is enough proof that he isn't on course to having a Hall of Fame career, he's already had one.

"I've only been on national television for an extraordinarily short period of time," MJF said. "I've said it before, I'll say it again because it's true–I'm 28 years old and I've already had a Hall of Fame career. There's nobody you can compare or contrast me to, there's never been anyone like me before."

