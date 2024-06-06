MJF Discusses Re-Signing With AEW, If He Entertained An Offer From WWE

Former AEW World Champion MJF has revealed if he considered signing with WWE when his contract expired at the start of this year, and shared more details about making his return at Double or Nothing. MJF hadn't been seen on AEW television since losing the World Championship to Samoa Joe, but made his first appearance of 2024 when he confronted his former friend Adam Cole and got revenge for being betrayed by him at Worlds End. Speaking with "Sports Illustrated," MJF spoke about the long-term deal he signed with AEW, as well as if he thought about jumping ship to WWE, which he explained was an actual possibility.

"Of course there was [a WWE contract offer). Am I going to get into the weeds? No. At this point in time, this move made the most sense for me. I'm making a ton of f****** money. As far as when [his new AEW] contract ends, that's nobody's business but my own."

MJF also commented on the presentation of his character upon his return, providing details about the leather jacket he wore to the ring when confronting Cole, explaining he wanted to pay homage to 14-time World Champion Triple H. As of last night, MJF made his return to "AEW Dynamite" as well, where he was confronted by two-time ROH World Champion Rush, with both men needing to be separated by security after brawling in the middle of the ring.



