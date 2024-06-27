Will Ospreay Title Match Announced, MJF All In Match Teased On AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay, Daniel Garcia, and MJF have been circling each other the past few weeks on "AEW Dynamite," in a complicated dance that has seemingly taken MJF and Ospreay's eyes off of their upcoming matches at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

On this week's "Dynamite," Garcia interrupted MJF early in the show, leading to MJF challenging Garcia to a match at AEW All In in Wembley Stadium on August 25. Before Garcia could answer, AEW International Champion Will Ospreay interrupted, also saying he had his eye on both men. This led to a match being made between Ospreay and Garcia on next week's "AEW Dynamite" in Chicago, IL's Wintrust Arena, which will be for Ospreay's International Championship, and, should Ospreay defeat AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door, the world title as well. While the MJF/Garcia match is not confirmed, the possible double title match next week is very much confirmed. Should the All In match be confirmed, it will mark Garcia's Wembley debut, as he was absent from last year's historic event.

Garcia will have this Sunday off, while MJF faces CMLL's Hechicero and Ospreay faces the World Champion at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY at Forbidden Door.