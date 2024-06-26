AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 6/26 - Strickland & Ospreay Take On Gates Of Agony, Major Women's Trios Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on June 26, 2024, coming to you live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York!

Days before they square off for the AEW World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this coming Sunday, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will have to find a way to work with one another as they join forces to take on The Gates Of Agony. Ospreay found himself involved in an intense and personal verbal confrontation with Strickland during last week's edition of "Dynamite", and came face-to-face with The Gates of Agony later that night when they, along with MJF, Brian Cage, Hechicero, Daniel Garcia, and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, were involved in a post-match brawl after Garcia had defeat Rhett Titus.

Much like Strickland and Ospreay, rivals Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa will have to co-exist with one another as they and their ally Mariah May collide with Anna Jay, Saraya, and Harley Cameron in trios action. After Storm and Shirakawa signed their match to make their AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door official, Jay, Saraya, and Cameron attacked the two of them and May in an explosive physical altercation that ended in Storm colliding with the table used in the contract signing while looking to land a move on Saraya.

Shingo Takagi will be going head-to-head with Bryan Danielson in a quarterfinals match for the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament at Forbidden Door. However, before he does, he will be teaming up with his Los Ingobernables de Japón teammates Hiromu Takahashi and Titán to face Danielson's fellow Blackpool Combat Club members Claudio Castagnoli, Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley.

Speaking of the Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Rey Fenix of Death Triangle will be colliding with one third of the reigning Unified World Trios Champions Jay White in a quarterfinals match. The winner of tonight's match will advance to the semifinals to join PAC, who defeated the aforementioned Castagnoli last week in the main event to become one step closer to winning the tournament. Meanwhile, in the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, former best friends Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander have both advanced, and will be facing each other in a semifinals match.

Additionally, after meeting in an All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match last week, Zack Sabre Jr. will be going one-on-one with Kyle O'Reilly ahead of the former's Forbidden Door match against Orange Cassidy.The aforementioned Garcia has something on his mind to share in his hometown of Buffalo while MJF will also be making an appearance on tonight's show following his win over Rush last week.