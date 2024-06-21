Backstage News On AEW Status Of Lio Rush Following Forbidden Door Season Return

Lio Rush has had an interesting relationship with All Elite Wrestling over the past few years, but it seems he's back in the mix. Fightful Select has learned that, while it's unknown whether he has officially signed with AEW, Rush does have creative plans in store for him in the coming weeks. He is also said to be a regular on AEW TV going forward, as evidenced by his upcoming match against Action Andretti on the June 22 edition of "AEW Rampage," where the winner will qualify for the TNT Championship ladder match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 30. Rush was a regular New Japan Pro-Wrestling performer from late 2022 through the majority of 2023.

Rush originally made his debut as a surprise entrant in the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing 2021 before being signed to a full-time deal later that year. However, his run with the company came to an abrupt end when his contract expired on Valentine's Day 2022. He spent more than two years touring the independent scene before returning to AEW as part of the Casino Gauntlet match on the May 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite," and he's since stuck around for two episodes of "AEW Collision." Rush reportedly made a very good impression upon his return, resulting in him being booked in a match against Roderick Strong a few days later, and has interpersonally spoken with AEW CEO Tony Khan.

Rush had originally expressed frustrations about his 2021 run getting cut short, citing injuries, miscommunication, and bad timing. He was also vocal about Big Swole's release from AEW in 2021, calling out Khan on social media, but has always maintained that he was open to a return in the right opportunity presented itself.

