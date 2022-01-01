AEW star Lio Rush wants his boss to apologize for comments made about former co-worker Big Swole.

As noted, Swole called out AEW for a lack of diversity and revealed how this led to her departure back in November. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan responded in a tweet, pointed to how people of color have succeeded in AEW, and then said he let Swole’s contract expire because her wrestling wasn’t good enough. You can click here for our original report on Swole’s various comments, and Khan’s response.

In an update, Rush took to Twitter shortly after Khan’s tweet and expressed frustration over the response.

“Im not cool with any of this s--t to be honest,” Rush wrote. He added in follow-up tweets, “Nope. Nah.”

Rush continued to vent and said he will say something if no one else will because he’s upset.

“If nobody says something, then I will. Because this is f----d up and now I’m pissed,” he wrote.

Rush finally called on Khan to apologize.

“APOLOGIZE. @TonyKhan @AEW,” Rush wrote.

Khan has been active on Twitter tonight but he has not responded to Rush’s comments, or any of the backlash from fans on social media.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Rush’s full tweets below:

