Former AEW star Big Swole and AEW President Tony Khan are trending on social media tonight after Khan responded to comments Swole made about her former employer during a new interview.

As previously reported, Swole discussed her AEW departure on a recent episode of her “Swole World” show on Call-In. Swole called out the company for a lack of structure and diversity that led to her departure.

Khan took to Twitter and issued a response to Swole within an hour of her quotes going public. He pointed to how he and Megha Parekh, who is AEW’s Chief Legal Counsel and the Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, are the top two executives in the company, and then he named various wrestlers who had TV wins in December, including Jade Cargill, The Acclaimed, Private Party, Dante Martin, and Nyla Rose.

Khan then said he let Swole’s contract expire because he felt her wrestling was not good enough.

“The top 2 @AEW execs are brown (me & Megha)!! Jade, Bowens, Caster, Dante, Nyla, Isiah & Marq Quen all won on tv this month. The TBS Title Tournament has been very diverse. I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough. #AEWRampage Street Fight TONIGHT!,” he wrote.

Khan’s tweet is still live, and Swole has not publicly responded, as of this writing.

Swole first debuted with AEW at All Out in August 2019, competing in the Casino Battle Royale. It was then announced in December 2019 that she had signed a contract with the company. She announced on November 30 that she was leaving the company. Swole’s last AEW match was a win over Allie Katch on the September 21 edition of AEW Dark.