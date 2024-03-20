Tony Khan Explains Why Mercedes Mone Is 'Perfect' To Be The Face Of AEW

With a nickname like "The CEO," many wrestling fans are expecting Mercedes Mone to be a key player in the AEW's women's division. According to AEW President Tony Khan, Mone has the potential to be a big player not only in the women's division, but also in the company as a whole. While appearing on "NBC10 Boston," Khan shared his excitement for Mone's recent arrival, indicating that she is now one of the official faces of AEW.

"Mercedes is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world," Khan said. "She's going to help bring in new audiences from all over the world. I think not only is she going to come in as one of the faces of AEW, one of the top stars, but she's also one of the best wrestlers, one of the most charismatic people, [and] somebody who loves wrestling. To me, Mercedes not only is somebody who loves the wrestling business, loves getting in the ring and wrestling, but loves the fans. And I think that's what we're all about in AEW. I think that's why Mercedes is perfect to be the face of AEW."

Upon her debut on "AEW Dynamite" last week, Mone stated that she was looking forward to tangling up with fresh and familiar faces in the locker room. Following this appearance, Mone noted that she was particularly excited about the possibility of wrestling the likes of Skye Blue, TBS Champion Julia Hart, and AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. Mone is also interested in rekindling her previous face-offs with Willow Nightingale and Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE).

