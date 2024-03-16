AEW Star Mercedes Mone Reveals Matchups She's Excited For

After months of speculation and rumors, Mercedes Mone has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. The woman formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE made her official debut for the company at the "Big Business" edition of "AEW Dynamite" in front of her hometown fans in Boston. Mone not only kicked off the episode, but also ended the show by coming to the rescue of Willow Nightingale from TBS Champion Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

It seems as if Mone has an eye on all three of the women she interacted with, as she stated in an interview with Variety that she can't wait to mix it up with them, as well as some other big AEW names.

"I always feel like it's best when I've never been in the ring with an opponent before just so we can feed off that the natural chemistry and the magic instantly," Mone said. "But to tie up with Willow again when we only had like half a match, to tie it up with Saraya again would be amazing. I've never gotten to wrestle Toni Storm. I've never wrestled Skye Blue, or Julia Hart. The talent is just endless. I'm looking forward to facing everybody."

Mone also got a chance to come face-to-face with Riho backstage before her match with Nightingale, which the former AEW Women's Champion ended up losing in the "Big Business" main event. As for potentially wrestling Saraya again, that match was originally rumored to take place at the 2023 Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Toronto, but the match never got past the rumor stage as the "CEO" of professional wrestling broke her ankle a month before the event.