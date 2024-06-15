AEW Star Reveals They Were 'Fined' By EVPs The Young Bucks

Since re-signing with AEW in 2023, The Young Bucks have taken their duties as EVPs a lot more seriously in an attempt to bring the feeling back to the company they helped create. So far, they have gotten rid of veterans like Sting (sort of), added Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry to The Elite, and have clamped down on any and all negative activity on social media. So much so that former AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens has revealed he received a hefty fine from the EVPs for remarks he made both on the June 5 "AEW Dynamite" and on social media.

Advertisement

Wait are you fucking kidding me? pic.twitter.com/QgeZgbUlgo — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 15, 2024

The fine of $5,000 could potentially rise to $10,000 if Bowens were to break any more rules, with the figure most likely going up even more if Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were ever upset by Bowens' words or actions again. Bowens spoke his mind about his bosses following the June 5 "Dynamite", while Max Caster and Billy Gunn have also had some choice words about The Young Bucks in backstage promos in recent weeks.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn will get the chance to get some things off of their chests on the June 15 "AEW Collision," with Bowens even stating on social media that he feels that AEW would have been better off had Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega been the only ones to found the company rather than the current AEW Tag Team Champions. Following this week's "Collision," The Acclaimed will face the AEW EVP's in a Tag Team Championship Eliminator match on the June 19 "Dynamite," where Bowens and Caster will earn a title shot if they pick up the victory.

Advertisement