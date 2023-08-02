Details On The Elite's New AEW Contracts, Signed Before 200th Episode Of AEW Dynamite

When it comes to AEW, much like Leonardo DiCaprio in that famous scene from "The Wolf of Wall Street," The Elite isn't leaving. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that all four members of the group — Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page — have re-signed multi-year deals with AEW, ending months of speculation about their futures. Furthermore, Omega and the Bucks will retain their EVP roles within the promotion.

"I'm excited to share that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page will all be staying in AEW for years to come," AEW owner Tony Khan said in a statement. "We look forward to celebrating the great news with fans around the world."

Khan also confirmed that the new deals with The Elite were inked before tonight's 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite," where Omega and the Bucks will take on Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh in trios action. All four members of the group confirmed that, while they had options, the freedom AEW offered, as well as their day-one connections with the promotion, were instrumental in their decision to re-sign.

"Up to this point, I've made the choice to sacrifice everything in the name of pro wrestling," Omega said. "I can't say that family or my kids influenced the decision to stay with AEW — I'm not married and without kids — but what I can say is that I'm incredibly proud of my match catalog and the wonderful people I've met and continue to meet. AEW not only allows me to continue doing what I do at a high level but allows the freedom to pursue some other passions I have in life — which, after nearly 25 years in the ring, have become more and more important to me."