The Elite's AEW Contract Negotiations Reportedly Have Had No Movement Lately
New Japan Pro-wrestling/Getty Images
It has previously been reported that Kenny Omega is still working under his previous AEW deal – which was due to expire in February – after it was extended due to time missed because of injury. Meanwhile, Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks revealed in 2021 that they had agreed new deals with the promotion until 2024. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been no recent movement regarding contract negotiations between The Elite and AEW. Omega and The Young Bucks are also executives with Tony Khan's company.