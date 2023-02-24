AEW Has Reportedly Added Injury Time To Kenny Omega's Contract

As usual in the world of professional wrestling, speculation has been running rampant lately. This time, it all concerns the contract status of Kenny Omega. Amidst rumblings that WWE had its eyes on a big free agent, attention turned in the direction of Omega as potentially being the target. Naturally, fans became enveloped by the discourse of whether Omega would leave AEW for WWE, much like his former colleague Cody Rhodes did just last year.

But according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that may all be much ado about nothing — for now. The current deal that Omega operates under with AEW allows for an extension based on time missed due to injury. With "The Best Bout Machine" out of action for nearly nine months in 2022, Tony Khan has made the decision to exercise that option and keep Omega in an AEW ring. It's believed that Omega's initial AEW pact was set to expire at the end of January after he had signed a four-year deal back in 2019 that contained no other option clauses. Adding time would keep Omega under AEW control at most through November, but how long Khan has chosen to tack on does not appear to be finalized at the moment.

Additionally, it would be a shock if Khan wasn't already seeking to get Omega to re-up with AEW as it is, given his standing within the company and the role he has played in its rise. To this point, Omega remains the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in the promotion's relatively young history and currently represents ⅓ of its World Trios Champions.