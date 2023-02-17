Backstage News On Kenny Omega's AEW Contract Status

In light of the revelation that WWE may be chasing a big free agent, there is a lot of attention suddenly being paid to the contract of Kenny Omega. "The Cleaner" has been one of the most integral figures in AEW as one of its founding members. And, in February 2019, Omega signed a four-year pact with the rising promotion. Now, it's February 2023 — which is four years if you count correctly — and some are wondering if Omega could soon be hitting the open market.

A new Fightful Select report indicates that there may be an option in Omega's contract that would allow AEW to extend his contract due to the lengthy time he was sidelined with injury from November 2021 to August 2022. While some claim Tony Khan has openly talked about taking this path, it isn't believed that such a clause has been exercised at this time with the possibility that Omega's representation could challenge the use of such an option or that it might have built-in concessions.

There is also the distinct possibility that Omega's AEW deal may be coming to a close relatively soon, or that Omega may even be working right now sans contract. Suffice it to say, no one really seems to have a firm grasp on what is happening with Kenny Omega's contract status in AEW, and those that do so far are not commenting publicly.

As with any big name from AEW that could see their employment options opening up soon, WWE reportedly has an interest in Omega if he was to become available. Several in WWE believe there is a good chance of landing Omega. The former AEW World Champion did speak with WWE prior to coming aboard AEW and walked away with positive conversations with positive impressions of the company and now-Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.