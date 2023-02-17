WWE Reportedly Interested In 'Much Bigger' Free Agent Than Jay White

The latest free agent talk in the world of professional wrestling has surrounded former Bullet Club leader and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, but a new report suggests the top company in the industry is eyeing someone even bigger.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, longtime pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is apparently interested in a free agent it believes to be "much bigger" than White.

White's status has remained up in the air in recent weeks. Bullet Club's fifth and most recent leader has heavily implied that he's leaving NJPW and has a match against AEW's Eddie Kingston on Saturday at Battle in the Valley where the stipulation is that the loser leaves Japan, paving a way for White to be written out of the promotion. But has been coy about where he would land next. Many fans and talking heads across the business believe White will head to either of the top two American companies, WWE or AEW. AEW has made splash after splash in signing free agents over the years, but has been criticized for its inability to showcase the historic roster the promotion has put together each week on television. AEW also has significantly less television time per week than WWE does.

WWE is known for bringing in major free agents and debuting new talent during WrestleMania season, either in the leadup to its marquee event or for the "WWE Raw" episode that follows the next day –- an episode that has become known in recent years for having the biggest surprises and debuts.

There's no indication on who WWE considers a "bigger" free agent than White. Kota Ibushi is another major star who recently left NJPW and has noted multiple "offers" he's received from other promotions.