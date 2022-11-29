Dave Meltzer: Facts About The Wrestling Journalist Only Hardcore Fans Know

Dave Meltzer has been professional wrestling's premier journalist for over 30 years. Meltzer has become so integral to the backstage ins and outs of the wrestling industry that he has become something of a wrestling legend himself. It can be argued that Dave Meltzer changed the wrestling world forever with the start of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which detailed the backstage politics of wrestling for the first time ever in the business.

The newsletter's impact on wrestling was undeniable — fans became just as interested in what was happening behind the scenes as they were in what was happening in the ring. Meltzer has detailed the backstage happenings in wrestling for over 30 years and his infamous five star match rating system revolutionized the way wrestling matches were graded.

Frank Deford, a writer at Sports Illustrated for 50 years, once described Meltzer as the most accomplished reporter in sports journalism: "You could cover the Vatican or State Department and not do as good a job as Dave Meltzer does on wrestling." Not a lot is known about Meltzer's personal life, but over the years there has been several facts about the man himself that have come to light.