The Most Questionable Vince McMahon Moments Of All Time

Even after quitting in the midst of a scandal, Vince McMahon has established himself as one of the most important people in the history of pro wrestling. He didn't simply change the business, he revolutionized it, taking it to places that no one could have imagined. In that time, he not only survived the changing landscape of sports entertainment but also the onslaught from the likes of WCW and ECW in the late '90s. McMahon didn't just beat his competitors out of business, he bought and dismantled them, proving there's no chance in hell that anyone would topple the empire of the WWE under his watch.

While there's no disputing his undeniable impact on the business, he has been involved in some of the more controversial moments in wrestling as well. Whether it be his involvement in the heated Montreal Screwjob or the serious allegations of misconduct and hush payments (via The Wall Street Journal), McMahon's name can't seem to stay out of the headlines for the worst kind of reasons. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the most questionable Vince McMahon moments of all time.