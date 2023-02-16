NJPW Match Between Jay White And Eddie Kingston Gets Huge New Stipulation

NJPW's Battle in the Valley this weekend is already big, with Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Hiroshi Tanahahsi, and Mercedes Mone making her NJPW debut, challenging KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship. But with only a few days before the show, Eddie Kingston and Jay White have decided to add huge stakes to their big match on Saturday.

Earlier today, both Kingston and White appeared on Wrestling Observer Live to promote their match, and to the shock of no one, things got heated. So heated that Kingston proposed adding an additional stipulation to the match, which White agreed with, on the condition he added a stipulation of his own. Shortly after the appearance, NJPW confirmed both stipulations would be adhered to. "Things are heating up between Eddie Kingston & Jay White ahead of Battle in the Valley this Saturday," NJPW tweeted. "The loser will no longer be able to wrestle in NJPW!"

While not mentioned by NJPW, White also stated that, should Kingston lose, he will both be unable to work in NJPW again, and unable to work against any NJPW talent going forward, whether it be on AEW programming or in independent promotions. This would take Kingston out of the running for events such as AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, which is expected to take place again later this year. Most of the attention however will turn to White, who is just coming off a loss to Hikuleo at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka last week, which barred White from wrestling in Japan. The added stipulation here will surely add fuel to the fire that White is departing NJPW altogether, with WWE and AEW as the top potential landing spots for the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.